Truist Financial Increases Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $50.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.54. 984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,365. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.