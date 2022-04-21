Truist Financial Increases Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $9.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Southwestern Energy stock remained flat at $$8.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,487,350. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.19. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 484,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

