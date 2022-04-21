Truist Financial Raises Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $109.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.11.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,740. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.81. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock worth $75,744,597. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,366 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 270,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

