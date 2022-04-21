Truist Financial Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $130.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.77.

NYSE COP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,842,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average of $84.19. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

