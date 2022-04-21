Truist Financial Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $86.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OXY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

NYSE:OXY traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.16. 319,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,708,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 144,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 72,063 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

