Trupanion (TRUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRUP opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average is $102.80. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $70.49 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.74 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $115,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $339,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,109 shares in the company, valued at $72,394,829.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,208 shares of company stock worth $2,439,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

