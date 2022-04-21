Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Eight Capital

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

TSE:TRQ traded down C$1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,452. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.15 and a 52-week high of C$38.91.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$635.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

