Twin Disc (TWIN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2022 – Twin Disc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Twin Disc stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.32. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $214.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 40,610 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

