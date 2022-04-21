Twin Disc (TWIN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) in the last few weeks:
- 4/19/2022 – Twin Disc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Twin Disc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Twin Disc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “
- 4/3/2022 – Twin Disc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Twin Disc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Twin Disc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Twin Disc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Twin Disc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Twin Disc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Twin Disc stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.32. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $214.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.59.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.