Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of TWTR opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

