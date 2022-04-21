Twitter (TWTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Twitter to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Twitter has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Twitter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $46.33. 411,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,292,750. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 78,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61,839 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $1,223,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Twitter by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,398,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Twitter by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 100,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

