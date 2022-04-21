U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) to announce $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.33 and the lowest is $1.03. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after buying an additional 717,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after buying an additional 230,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

