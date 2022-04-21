U.S. Energy (USEG) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) is one of 278 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare U.S. Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -26.58% -12.39% -10.04% U.S. Energy Competitors -14.35% 0.23% 6.75%

Dividends

U.S. Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. U.S. Energy pays out -23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.0% and pay out 183.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for U.S. Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy Competitors 2218 10931 15713 607 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 10.65%. Given U.S. Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.66 million -$1.77 million -11.34 U.S. Energy Competitors $8.99 billion $558.24 million 2.43

U.S. Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

U.S. Energy competitors beat U.S. Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had an estimated proved reserves of 1,255,236 barrel of oil equivalent; and 134 gross producing wells. U.S. Energy Corp. was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

