UBS Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €685.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €685.00 ($736.56) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($908.60) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($827.96) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($838.71) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €766.38 ($824.07).

