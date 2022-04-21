UBS Group Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($62.90) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.79 ($62.14).

BN stock traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €52.63 ($56.59). 1,471,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($77.56). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €52.52 and its 200-day moving average is €54.78.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

