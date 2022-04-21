UBS Group Reiterates GBX 196 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) received a GBX 196 ($2.55) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($2.02) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 155 ($2.02) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.91) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.39) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 191.14 ($2.49).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 144.02 ($1.87). 13,516,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,317,160. The stock has a market cap of £7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 152.22. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 214.40 ($2.79).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

