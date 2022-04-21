UBS Group Trims Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Target Price to €10.50

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ontex Group from €7.50 ($8.06) to €6.00 ($6.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Ontex Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ONXXF remained flat at $$6.65 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. Ontex Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.