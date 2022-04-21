Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $13,421,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 202,290 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.0% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,499 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $6,070,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $6,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.43. 336,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,274. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $60.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

