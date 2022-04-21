Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,887.50 ($37.57).

ULE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.54) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($30.58) to GBX 3,500 ($45.54) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of ULE stock opened at GBX 3,272 ($42.57) on Thursday. Ultra Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,976 ($25.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,420 ($44.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,196.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,161.92. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

