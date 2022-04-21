Ultralife (ULBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.02 million, a P/E ratio of -245.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $259,213. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ultralife stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.95% of Ultralife worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

