Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Umicore from €45.00 ($48.39) to €36.00 ($38.71) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Umicore from €44.00 ($47.31) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of UMICY opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Umicore has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $17.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

