Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Umpqua by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 109.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 42.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.46. 742,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.