Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMPQ traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 824,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,371. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Umpqua by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

