Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.04. 105,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,789. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $153.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

