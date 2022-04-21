United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.50) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,174,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,485,201. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
