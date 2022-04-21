United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Raised to $58.00 at Barclays

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UAL. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.50) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

