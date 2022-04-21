United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $382.54.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Rentals from $345.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company.

Shares of URI opened at $353.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Rentals has a one year low of $285.59 and a one year high of $414.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.96 and its 200-day moving average is $340.76.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

