United States Steel (X) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

X traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 58,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,809,365. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.99. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on X shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $84,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,838 shares of company stock worth $6,688,783 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in United States Steel by 1,622.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 404,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

