UnitedHealth Group Incorporated to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.64 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $5.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.60. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $38.07 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNH. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

NYSE:UNH opened at $546.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.44. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.