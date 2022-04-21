UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.200-$21.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UNH stock opened at $546.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $513.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.44. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $542.13.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after buying an additional 172,996 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after buying an additional 167,078 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

