Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

UEIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $144.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 51,022.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,116,000 after buying an additional 691,355 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 50,290 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 173,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after buying an additional 47,016 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

