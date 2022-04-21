US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80 to $2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.15. US Foods also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.40.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD opened at $37.66 on Thursday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.