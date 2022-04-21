US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.360-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.46 billion.US Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.80 to $2.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.40.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE USFD traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.