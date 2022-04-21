US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion.US Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.80 to $2.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.40.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.