US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion.US Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.80 to $2.10 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000.
US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Foods (USFD)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.