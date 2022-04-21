USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USAK. Stephens lowered their target price on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that USA Truck will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 214,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,461 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth about $3,402,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 124,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

