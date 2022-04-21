USA Truck (USAK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) recently:

4/21/2022 – USA Truck was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

4/15/2022 – USA Truck was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2022 – USA Truck had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00.

3/31/2022 – USA Truck is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

USA Truck stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. 226,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $140.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

