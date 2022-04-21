Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.000-$13.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.00-13.50 EPS.

NYSE VMI traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $248.30. 84,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,143. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

