Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-13.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.000-$13.500 EPS.

VMI traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.30. 84,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

