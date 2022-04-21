Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Valvoline in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

NYSE:VVV opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $2,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Valvoline by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after buying an additional 265,118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 166.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.