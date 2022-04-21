Veoneer (VNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Veoneer to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Veoneer to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VNE stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60.

In related news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veoneer by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,458,000 after buying an additional 699,085 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Veoneer by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Veoneer by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.47.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

