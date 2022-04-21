Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Vera Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

VERA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 141,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12,021.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 266,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

