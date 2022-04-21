Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

NASDAQ VERB opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 345.55% and a negative return on equity of 214.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verb Technology will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

