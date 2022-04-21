Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.02). Vericel posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

VCEL stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.05. 14,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,329. Vericel has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $68.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -218.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vericel by 102.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vericel by 186.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 10.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

