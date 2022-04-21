VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $641,910.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,756,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $645,060.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total transaction of $601,860.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $630,780.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $647,130.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $648,810.00.

VRSN traded down $6.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.55. 519,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.55 and its 200 day moving average is $224.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.53 and a 12 month high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 396,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

