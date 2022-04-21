VeriSign (VRSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect VeriSign to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $219.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $198.53 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.47.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $648,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total value of $133,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,268. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in VeriSign by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.