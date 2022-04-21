Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

VERU has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

VERU opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.39 million, a P/E ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veru will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Veru by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Veru by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Veru by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Veru by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Veru by 34.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

