Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Price Target Cut to C$1.60 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.70 to C$1.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Vext Science stock traded up 0.02 on Thursday, hitting 0.46. 16,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.47. Vext Science has a one year low of 0.32 and a one year high of 0.86.
About Vext Science (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vext Science (VEXTF)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.