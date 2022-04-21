Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Price Target Cut to C$1.60 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.70 to C$1.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vext Science stock traded up 0.02 on Thursday, hitting 0.46. 16,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.47. Vext Science has a one year low of 0.32 and a one year high of 0.86.

Get Vext Science alerts:

About Vext Science (Get Rating)

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.