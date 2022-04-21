Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) versus ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viavi Solutions and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 2.92 $46.10 million ($0.06) -253.50 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $987.70 million 1.22 $182.40 million $4.97 6.65

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viavi Solutions. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions -0.82% 20.49% 8.17% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 18.49% 22.43% 13.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viavi Solutions and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.78%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats Viavi Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, automotive, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (Get Rating)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

