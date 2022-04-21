Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Victory Capital stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

