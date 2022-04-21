Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

VNOM traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,246. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $32.22.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 825,793 shares of company stock worth $24,520,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after buying an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

