Virtu Financial (VIRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of -0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.